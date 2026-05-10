Athletic Club set sights on Celtic star as Inaki Williams replacement

Athletic Club will enter a new era in the summer, with iconic manager Ernesto Valverde being replaced by Edin Terzic. The former Borussia Dortmund head coach has already started working on addressing his squad for the 2026-27 season, and while he is limited due to the club’s Basque-only rule, there is still plenty of deals that can be explored.

One of those has taken Los Leones to Scotland, where Zion Pullan has been making waves in the Celtic youth system. The 15-year-old has 58 goals and 35 assists this season for the Scottish club this season, and most recently, he has been plying their trade with the U17s.

Pullan has made three appearances for Scotland’s U15s, but he was recently called up to feature for Spain’s U15 side. He is eligible to join Athletic having been born in the Navarrese city of Tudela, and according to La Cantera de Lezama (via ED), he is very well-liked within the offices of Los Leones.

Pullan seen as Inaki Williams successor

Pullan, who is known for his explosiveness in one-on-one situations, his ability to attack space, and his goalscoring prowess, can play as a winger or striker, which makes him of a similar profile to Athletic icon Inaki Williams. The Ghana international is now 32, and eventually, club bosses hope to replace him with the Celtic starlet, whom Los Leones could try to sign as early as this summer.



The problem for Athletic is they are not the only team keen on Pullan. The teenager is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs across Europe, so while it may be tricky for Celtic to retain the services of their prized academy star, it is far from certain that he would end up at San Mames. Nevertheless, efforts will be made by club officials if he is deemed to be their desired target.