Real Madrid were rocked earlier this week when Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde came to blows after Thursday’s training session, with the incident leaving the latter hospitalised with a head injury. Both players have since been fined following an internal investigation, although the story may not end there.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Real Madrid were furious – to the point where selling Tchouameni and/or Valverde was considered a possibility. Understandably, that caught the attention of clubs across Europe, and one of those is Arsenal, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Champions League finalists are interested in signing both players.

However, the report goes on to say that Real Madrid have quickly made it clear that neither Tchouameni nor Valverde will be sold this summer. The handing out of the fines, coupled with the pair having already resolved their differences, means that the matter is considered closed, and thus far, there will no further punishment handed out.

Tchouameni and Valverde have been two of Real Madrid’s best performers this season, in what has been a very disappointing campaign for the club. Failure to win El Clasico on Sunday would officially hand the La Liga title to Barcelona, who are 11 points clear at the top of the table with four matches to play.

Tchouameni and Valverde keen to stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are keen to retain the services of Tchouameni and Valverde, and the report notes that both players are equally determined to stay at the club. The clash has not changed anything for them regarding the stance on a possible exit, which is disappointing news for the likes of Arsenal.

Tchouameni and Valverde may not be leaving Real Madrid this summer, but a number of other players could be. The likes of Dani Carvajal, Raul Asencio, Eduardo Camavinga and Gonzalo Garcia have all been linked with moves away when the transfer window opens in July, and these situations will certainly be worth keeping an eye on.