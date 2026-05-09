Manchester United are one of the many Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the La Liga market ahead of the summer transfer window opening in July. They have their sights set on several players, and one of them is Elche’s star defender, David Affengruber.

It’s been a very impressive first La Liga season for Affengruber, who has been a mainstay in the heart of Elche’s defence. The 25-year-old has racked up 33 league appearances, and while he’s struggled to help Eder Sarabia’s side keep too many clean sheets, his individual performances have generally been excellent.

Because of this, interest has gradually come in as the season has progressed. Man United’s dates back as far as December, and according to Sky Sports Germany (via Diario AS), they have now been joined in the race by Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Juventus and Milan.

Affengruber looking to leave Elche this summer

There is a very high chance that Affengruber leaves Elche in the summer. According to the report, he is keen to take the next step in his career, and given that his contract expires in 2027, there is little chance that Los Franjiverdes stand in his way, especially if they were to succumb to relegation.

Affengruber’s contract situation means that Elche, who were previously seeking €30m, will likely need to accept a reduced amount in the summer, although they could still charge a premium if the Austrian defender stars at the upcoming 2026 World Cup. He made his international debut in March, and should he continue his excellent domestic form, he will be pushing for a place in Ralf Rangnick’s starting line-up.

Affengruber would be a top signing for Atleti or Sevilla, but whether either manage to stop Man United getting him remains to be seen. Either way, he will be a player to watch in the summer.