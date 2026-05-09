A round-up of the games played on Friday and Saturday in matchday 35 of the 2025-26 La Liga season, as the stakes grow ever higher in its final stages.

Levante keep survival hopes alive with sensational comeback

Levante 3-2 Osasuna

Levante continued their push to avoid relegation with a remarkable comeback victory over Osasuna on Friday night. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead after 11 minutes when Jeremy Toljan (OG) and Ante Budimir scored, but by half time, the hosts were level thanks to Victor Garcia’s brace.

Levante were in the ascendency further when Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera was sent off for handling outside the penalty area, but it took until the 90th minute for the winning goal to come, scored by substitute Karl Etta Eyong.

Elche strike late to save point in relegation battle

Elche 1-1 Alaves

Alaves’ hopes of moving out of the relegation zone were dented by Elche, as two candidates for the drop played out a tense draw at the Manuel Martínez Valero. After a goalless first half, Toni Martinez fired the visitors in front from the penalty spot on 51 minutes, but they were denied victory late on when Alvaro Rodriguez netted an equaliser for Eder Sarabia’s side.

Sevilla come from behind to seal crucial three points

Sevilla 2-1 Espanyol

Sevilla took a huge step towards staying in La Liga with a late comeback victory over Espanyol at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Tyrhys Dolan fired the visitors in front on 53 minutes, but after Andres Castrin netted an equaliser, Akor Adams scored the winning goal in stoppage time to spark crazy scenes among the home supporters.

Real Betis throw away two-goal lead at Anoeta

Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Betis

Real Betis failed to take a giant step closer to finishing in La Liga’s extra Champions League spot after slumping to a draw in Donostia-San Sebastian. Goals either side of half time from Antony and Ez Abde had Manuel Pellegrini’s side in a comfortable position, but late goals from Orri Oskarrson and Mikel Oyarzabal ensured a point for Real Sociedad, who will have to settle for a place in the Europa League as they can no longer finish in the top 5.