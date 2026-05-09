Hansi Flick on managing fights in Barcelona dressing room: ‘I will not say it never happens here’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted that he too has had to deal with fights in the dressing room, following a week dominated by conflict within their Clasico rivals on Sunday nigth at Camp Nou. Flick explained how he would handle conflict within his own club too.

With Barcelona one result away from La Liga, many feel that the title is a foregone conclusion, but Flick has been keen to focus his players on the task at hand since their Champions League elimination.

“We have to take the final step tomorrow. We’re playing to win a title. The whole team is important, but obviously, the work of the La Masia players, with their philosophy and mentality, helps the team. Tomorrow won’t be easy; everyone will give their best. Everyone is professional, and that’s something I really appreciate about my team.”

Flick on managing fights in the Barcelona dressing room

In terms of how he handles conflict in the dressing room, the German manager was keen to praise the atmosphere at the Ciutat Esportiva.

“When something happens, we all go in the same direction. Things can happen, but you have to deal with them. That’s the way,” Flick remarked.

🚨 FC Barcelona will await an initiative or step from Julián Álvarez. The club is counting on a move from the Atlético Madrid striker to facilitate matters. [@Benayadachraf] 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/wXWScr5R6G — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 8, 2026

“We have a great relationship. You can see the connection between the players from La Masia, who have known each other since they were 12 or 13. It has to be a part of the club for the next few years. Looking to bring people up, and improving players.”

Yet he did admit that there are incidents in the Barcelona dressing room too.

“I will not say that this never happens in our dressing room. It’s normal, we are human, also everyone, we make mistakes and it can happen, but it’s important how we react to it. I’m happy with my team. I always try to listen, to explain to players. We have really good communication and this is important in our work.”

‘I’m just thinking about playing a great game’ – Flick

Flick had a hard time speaking about the Clasico itself, with much of the focus on the fallout at Real Madrid during the week.

“I know it’s a special match, it’s special for everyone, for the players, for the staff, but I’m not thinking about anything else, just about playing a great match and winning it. That’s what I want to see.”

“We’re playing at home, we have a great team, and the support of our fans. El Clásico is important for everyone, for Real Madrid and for Barca, that’s why we want to win it.”

Barcelona can secure the Liga title by avoiding defeat against Real Madrid at 21:00 CEST at Camp Nou. Flick was keen to emphasize that he wanted his side to pursue victory, with the celebrations already prepared in the Catalan capital.