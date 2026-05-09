Barcelona have a number of first team players that could leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Casado, Roony Bardghji and Robert Lewandowski all have chances to leave, while midfielder Fermin Lopez has also been linked with a move away.

Fermin, who penned a new five-year contract in February, was strongly linked with Chelsea last summer, and on this occasion, Manchester United could enter the fray for his signature. However, the La Masia graduate has made it clear that he will not entertain any offers when speaking to MD.

“I think you can rest assured. Last year these things happened, there are always rumours and these things that can happen, but I was very calm because I wanted to be at Barça. I have always shown this. I’ve always wanted to be here, it’s been my dream forever, and now that I’m here I try to enjoy it to the fullest and prolong it as long as God wants. The truth is that I am very happy and I hope I can always be here.”

Fermin hoping for prominent World Cup role with Spain

Nevertheless, it should be a big summer for Lopez, who is expected to be named in the 26-man Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup. He was on the peripheries for Euro 2024, but this time around, he believes he’ll be used more more often.

“I see myself with an important role. Luis (de la Fuente) gives me a lot of confidence and in these last call-ups I have played more. I think I’ve made another leap in the national team as well and I’m very happy. The coach is the one who decides who will play but I’m happy with being in the World Cup. I think we have a great team, a great team to be able to repeat what we did in the European Championship. That is our dream and our goal.”