Barcelona “can’t afford” to sign Premier League star this summer

Barcelona want to sign two forwards this summer, with a new left winger wanted alongside the well-documented addition of a striker to cover for the expected departure of Robert Lewandowski. However, their pursuit of either will not be easy, considering they will not be able to spend big on both, considering they are also in need of a centre-back.

Nevertheless, targets have been drawn up by sporting director Deco, and one of the left wing options being considered is Anthony Gordon. The Newcastle United and England star is seen as a younger alternative to Raphinha, which is one of the reasons he is preferred to current loanee Marcus Rashford.

However, signing Gordon this summer will be incredibly difficult for Barcelona, given their plans to spend big on a new centre-back and striker. Newcastle want at least €75m to let him leave, and according to Christian Falk, this has taken the Catalans out of the race for his signature.

“It could be true that Barcelona would like to sign Anthony Gordon. The agents are making a lot of calls, a lot of meetings, around Europe. There was a meeting with Chelsea, contact with Liverpool, contact with Arsenal… they’re allowed to do that, as they know Newcastle need the money this summer to keep on the right side of Financial Fair Play. Barcelona were offered the player, but they can’t afford the kind of transfer fee we’ve been talking about.”

Barcelona must look at cheaper left wing alternatives

Left wing is a position that Barcelona must address this summer if Rashford does not stay, but given their plans for the centre-back and striker positions, they cannot afford to spend €75m on Gordon. It’s a waste of time to keep their options open for him, and instead, Deco should focus more on cheaper alternatives, such as Ez Abde and Jan Virgili.