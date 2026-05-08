Villarreal line up Dani Parejo replacement this summer

Villarreal will likely bid farewell to Dani Parejo at the end of the season, with the veteran midfielder bringing the curtain down on an excellent twilight of his career at La Ceramica. The The Yellow Submarine have their sights set on a replacement in La Liga.

Parejo, 37, is out of contract in the summer, and will not be offered a new deal. The likelihood is that he calls time on his career too, although that has yet to be confirmed. With four games to go, Parejo has still played 37 times this year, but the number of minutes he has had are closer to half of what he played last year, with his importance gradually waning in favour of Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye.

Villarreal targeting Getafe star as Parejo replacement

As per Diario AS, Villarreal have identified Getafe star Luis Milla as their preferred replacement. The 31-year-old hs been linked with an exit from Los Azulones on several occasions over the last year, with Atletico Madrid and Como both expressing an interest in the veteran midfielder. He is in the final year of his contract this summer, and could be available on the cheap, but there is concern at the Coliseum over allowing both Milla and Mauro Arambarri to leave, the latter seemingly like a certainty.

Milla’s Magnum opus at Getafe

Milla is enjoying the season of his life at Getafe, directing matters for Jose Bordalas in the middle of the pitch, and providing their creative spark too. So far he has nine assists in his 33 La Liga appearances this year, a figure that puts him joint-second in the La Liga assist charts, level with Ez Abde, Arda Guler, Marcus Rashford and Fermin Lopez, behind only Lamine Yamal. It has even led to some suggestion that he could be worthy of an international call-up.