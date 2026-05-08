Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has publicly addressed his fight with Fede Valverde for the first time, releasing a statement on social media. Fede Valverde has given his version of events, and both have now been sanctioned by the club.

Valverde claimed that he had not been hit by Tchouameni in a statement on Thursday night, differing from other versions of the events that took place, and complaining about the damage done to his image. Real Madrid have acted by fining both players €500k, but neither will face any sanctions that impact them on the pitch.

Tchouameni releases statement on Valverde fight

Tchouameni, who trained as normal on Friday morning with the rest of the team while Valverde recovers from a head injury, released a statement on his Instagram on Friday evening.

“What happened this week in training is unacceptable. I say this while thinking about hte example we are expected to set for young people, whether in football or in school. No matter who is right or wrong, we should always look for the calmest solution to resolve a conflict.” “Above all, I am sorry for the image we projected of the club. I know the fans, the staff, my teammates, the management, everyone is deeply disappointed by the way this season has unfolded. But frustration cannot excuse everything. These incidents, even if they can happen in any dressing room, are not worthy of Real Madrid. Especially since Real Madrid is the most talked about club in the world.” “The internet loves to invent the wildest stories for buzz so don’t believe everyhing that’s being said or the false narrative.” “Anyway, now is no longer the time to figure out who did what, who said what, or who was right or wrong. I acknowledge the club’s sanction and I accept it. We remain a family, with disagreements at times, but we must always put our objectives above everything else. I have apologised to the group, and I also want to extend by apologies to all Madridistas. “ “Now it is time to move forward, and all our focus is on El Clasico and on the season ahead, to bring the club back to the top, where it belongs.”

Aurelien Tchouameni to start in El Clasico?

Given both Valverde and Tchouameni have avoided sporting sanctions by Real Madrid, it seems likely that Tchouameni will play a part in El Clasico on Sunday. Los Blancos are already short of resources, with several injuries in their backline, and doubts over Kylian Mbappe’s fitness, but Tchouameni would no doubt be a starter in normal circumstances. Valverde has been ruled out for 10-14 days by his head injury.