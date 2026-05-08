AFC Bournemouth have announced that right-back Alex Jimenez will be suspended for their clash with Fulham this week, as they investigate his activity on social media. The 21-year-old has allegedly been messaging and underage girl.

Screenshots of the alleged messages from Jimenez to a 15-year-old girl on social media have been circulating on social media. In the screenshots, Jimenez acknowledges that the girl is underage, but continues ahead with a desire to meet up with her, and ‘do adult things’. So far Jimenez has not commented on the incident.

Images of Bournemouth’s Rightback, Alex jimenez, supposedly messaging a 15yr old are currently doing the rounds…😳 pic.twitter.com/oQ9ToULLjS — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) May 8, 2026

Bournemouth announce investigation into Alex Jimenez

On Friday, Bournemouth announed that they were investigating the incident, based on the social media posts.

AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Álex Jimenez. The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated. As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time.

Real Madrid recently made profit from Jimenez

Jimenez is an academy product of La Fabrica, having come through the system at Real Madrid since the age of seven. He would spent 11 years in the academy, making it as far as their Castilla side, before being loaned to AC Milan. They eventually made the deal permanent, but Los Blancos retained a sell-on fee percentage. In total, they ended up making €14.75m from his sale, after he moved to Bournemouth.

They too initially loaned him from the Rossoneri, but have already triggered an option to buy for €18.5m. Los Blancos did have an option to buy Jimenez back for €9m, but decided against executing it. In his first year in the Premier League, Jimenez has made 33 appearances, scoring once and giving one assist.