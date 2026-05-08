Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has told the press that it will be difficult for his side to improve on their performance next season, pointing out that in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, all that remains is to win the competitions. As Los Colchoneros take stock of their season, many are looking at a disappointing end to a season that looked as if it may bring silverware for the first time in five years.

With four games to go, Atletico lie five points off Villarreal in third place, and 10 points ahead of Real Betis in fifth. Simeone was asked if his side had motivation for the rest of the season, and got into a larger discussion about the season.

“Of course it’s extremely important, it’s the club’s primary objective, just like Barcelona’s and Real Madrid’s: to be champions. Our goal is to try and get closer to becoming champions at some point. It’s a difficult season to explain. On the one hand, we lost the Copa on penalties, on the other, we competed in the Champions League with an incredible quarter-final against Barcelona, ​​giving our all and then some. It’s incredibly difficult to be so close, and it makes you think you can still be there, even though it makes you angry, disappointed, and frustrated.”

“But today I feel good. I ask myself, and I tell myself that we have to be grateful for what’s been happening to us these past few years. I remember where we came from, where we are now, and it’s been enormous growth for the club. And the only way to allow ourselves to continue having that hope and that new opportunity like this year’s is to keep trying, to keep working… In these 14 years, we’ve been in four Champions League semi-finals and two finals, always there, in that place that seems far away, but we’re not so far away, in fact, closer than we imagine. But we have to keep working on everything.”

“If we work well in all areas, the team will continue to grow. The club is now much bigger than the team, which is trying to catch up with this wonderful growth. It helps us; we are recognised worldwide, and it fills us with hope. Even though there is anger, frustration, and pain, I am grateful to my players, to our fans for how they have supported the team throughout this season, to the management for giving us the opportunity to have good players, because otherwise it’s impossible, and then to the ability of the coaches and trainers to develop them, because this is all about the players. We continue in that pursuit, and after these two days of anger, we will keep trying and fighting.”

🚨 Journalist: "The other day, Koke, on the verge of tears, hinted that he could be leaving." Diego Simeone: "When I speak with him, I’ll explain what I feel, and he’ll tell me what’s on his mind." pic.twitter.com/2JdcAZYFjd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 8, 2026

“It’s difficult to improve our season’ – Diego Simeone

“The players, one hundred percent the players. Looking at the squad, that’s what excites me,” when asked about his own motivation. Simeone then surprised the press by thanking them for their criticism, with his performance as manager often a divisive issue in the Spanish press.

“The players are very clear about where they stand, and I thanked them for the extraordinary season in terms of competitiveness. It’s clear we didn’t win anything, but I thank the critics because they are necessary; they make us improve. Next season, after what we did this one, it will be difficult to repeat; to improve, we have to win the championship. It’s good that criticism exists; we need it, it’s part of life. It’s not always positive; sometimes it’s constructive, and sometimes it’s not, but we know where we are, and as long as I’m here, we’re going to compete.”

Simeone on fan reaction to Champions League

It will be the first time the Metropolitano sees their players when they face Celta Vigo on Saturday at 18:30 CEST. Simeone did not ask the fans for any response in particular.

“We’ll be reunited with our fans, and they’ll decide whether they’re with the team or not. The fans want to win, and either scenario is understandable. We have to keep working, give our all, make sure everyone sees we’re giving everything, and then we have to accept it. That’s what life is all about: acceptance. It’s tough when it’s against you; it’s easier to tell someone else, but it’s harder when it happens to you. Sometimes things happen the way God wants, not the way we want them to. And sometimes God’s plan is much better than ours.”

Los Colchoneros failed to compete in the title race this season, but went much further than expected in the Champions League. Reaching the Copa del Rey final is no doubt a good achievement, but a lingering disappointment remains after they failed to win it as favourites against Real Sociedad. It also looks set to be another summer of flux at the club, with 16 players having arrived in the past two summers.