Robert Lewandowski is reportedly having doubts over his Barcelona future this summer, with a strong offer from Chicago Fire to consider. The Polish striker is expected to seek clarity on his next steps next week, when Barcelona theoretically wrap up the La Liga title.

The 37-year-old is out of contract in July, and can leave on a free. Barcelona have offered him a new deal for a one-year extension, but on significantly reduced terms, and with the promise of a lesser role in the side. On the other hand, he also has interest from elsewhere, despite being settled in the Catalan capital.

🚨 Pini Zahavi is still holding talks with FC Barcelona regarding Luka Vušković. [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/mBVB6a9R7n — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 8, 2026

Agent Pini Zahavi has arrived in Barcelona this week, and has already met with Barcelona, and is scheduled to meet with Lewandowski next week. It is also expected that Hansi Flick discusses what role he sees for Lewandowski next week, after the title is decided.

Lewandowski has major offer from Chicago Fire

One of the reasons that Lewandowski is having doubts over his future, in no small part due to the offer from Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer. Sporting Director Gregg Broughton has confirmed their interest in Lewandowski publicly, and MD say that their offer is the most lucrative that he has received so far.

🚨 Exclusive with Chicago Fire sporting director Gregg Broughton airing on @talkSPORT on Friday.

– Fire came "very, very close" to signing De Bruyne

– Confirmed interest in Lewandowski

– Plus, why Broughton joined Chicago, what makes Wharton special and his time at Bodø/Glimt pic.twitter.com/M5DedKI05V — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 7, 2026

Their offer to Lewandowski could be as much as €15m gross per season, with bonuses that could take it as high as €20m per annum.

Lewandowski’s other options

Zahavi arrived in Barcelona from Italy, where he has reportedly been in discussions with both Juventus and AC Milan. During those talks, he offered both Lewandowski and Real Madrid’s David Alaba, who is also out of contract this summer. There have been consistent links from Serie A to Lewandowski over recent months, while Zahavi has close contacts in Saudi Arabia too, another destination that are likely to be an option for the seasoned goalscorer.