Real Madrid have had a tumultuous pre-El Clasico week, and everything came to head on Thursday when Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde came to blows during training. The pair got into a heated argument on Wednesday, and 24 hours later, the matter escalated significantly, and they are now each being investigated internally.

The case involving Tchouameni and Valverde, which the latter has attempted to downplay, is the latest in a long line of little incidents that have caused the Real Madrid dressing room to become incredibly toxic and divided. According to El Mundo, the root cause was the club’s decision to part ways with former head coach Xabi Alonso after the Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona in January, which many of the players did not agree with.

There were a number of players in the Real Madrid squad that were pro-Alonso, and just as many were in favour of him being moved on. This created internal disputes, and these have now snowballed into the recent incidents that have taken place with Tchouameni and Valverde, and also with Antonio Rudiger, who slapped fellow defender Alvaro Carreras in another altercation.

Insiders slam Real Madrid players – “They are children”

The incident involving Valverde and Tchouameni prompted an intervention from general manager Jose Angel Sanchez, while the higher-ups – including president Florentino Perez – are said to be very disappointing in the playing squad, whom club sources refer to as being “very immature group, they are like children”.

The Real Madrid hierarchy have also been left disappointed with Alvaro Arbeloa’s role, or lack thereof, in the matter. There is a feeling that he should have been able to control his players better, and he has been accused of barely being involved in either of the incidents that took place between Tchouameni and Valverde on Wednesday and Thursday.