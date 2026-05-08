Real Madrid dressing room begin hunt for mole

There were no shortage of detailed accounts of what occurred at Valdebebas on Thursday, after a fight broke out between Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde. While plenty of the focus was on the potential consequences and what this says about the state of the dressing room, internally, a mole-hunt has begun at Real Madrid.

Details of the story were quickly filtered to the press, and it appeared in multiple outlets in Spain and abroad within less than four hours of the event taking place. The leak of a previous altercation between Valverde and Tchouameni was in fact the cause of their fight on Thursday, with the Uruguayan incessantly accusing the Frenchman of having put out the previous story.

Real Madrid begin mole-hunt in the dressing room

Reports now say that the Real Madrid dressing room are now on the hunt for which player is leaking details of the incidents occurring at Valdebebas. Cadena Cope report that details of the fight leaked out before General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez arrived to call a crisis meeting, shortly after the fight.

🚨 @robertomorales5, en @partidazocope 🧐 "Hay un topo en el vestuario" 🗣️ "La información de hoy sale de un jugador incluso antes de la reunión con José Ángel Sánchez" ⚔️ "Hay una guerra tremenda, hay bandos que no se tragan" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/mDebM0xoE3 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 7, 2026

Meanwhile Diario AS say that drastic measures are coming, and that the club and the team have grown distant. Internally, the club are in disbelief at the lack of loyalty from whomever the mole is, and that there is now a hunt on to find out who it is. That said, despite Valverde’s accusations, Tchouameni is not the person who has been leaking stories.

Accusations against Vinicius Junior

It is reported by MD that some Real Madrid players believe it to be Vinicius Junior. They say that there is a suspicion that Vinicius has been responsible for leaking the recent altercations in the dressing room, and also that Vinicius is the one who has been giving Alvaro Arbeloa all of the details on the internal strife in the dressing room.

As of yet, that reporting remains unsubstantiated by other sources. It is true that Vinicius and Arbeloa have enjoyed a strong relationship since the latter took over, effusive in his praise for the Brazilian. He is yet to drop Vinicius, and has been keen to hold him up as an example since coming in.