Real Madrid have moved to discipline star midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, following their dressing room skirmish on Thursday. News of their fight quickly became global news, and details of the incident continued to leak out.

Valverde offered a slightly different version of events in a statement put out on his own social media, claiming that Tchouameni did not hit him. However he was taken to hospital for stitches on a head injury that he suffered by hitting it against a table, which by all other accounts occurred after Tchouameni hit him.

Real Madrid’s statement on disciplinary measures

During their statement, Real Madrid noted that the apologies from both Tchouameni and Valverde played a role in the softening of their sanction, which will be of €500k each.

Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the events that led to the disciplinary proceedings initiated yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, both appeared today before the investigator assigned to the case. During their appearance, the players expressed their complete remorse for what happened and apologized to each other. Furthermore, they extended their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate. Under these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thereby concluding the corresponding internal procedures.

Real Madrid to have Aurelien Tchouameni for El Clasico

The news confirms earlier reports that neither player would be facing suspension from games as a result of their actions. It certainly eases the selection headache for Alvaro Arbeloa, if he sees fit to select the Frenchman. Valverde will miss out after being advised to rest at home for 10-14 days after his head injury, ruling him out of El Clasico this Sunday against Barcelona. Tchouameni on the other hand will be available, and could be in line to start.