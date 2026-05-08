Real Madrid are currently in a very difficult moment – much more so off the pitch than on it, where they are about to go trophyless again. The toxic atmosphere within the club came to a head on Thursday when Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni came to blows in an incident that left the former hospitalised, but for several months, this feeling has been steadily building.

There are a number of unhappy Real Madrid players currently at the club, with several of them unimpressed by their lack of playing time – this includes full-back pair Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Carreras, who have barely been counted upon by head coach Alvaro Arbeloa over the last couple of months.

Concerns over playing time are not only felt by the players themselves, but also their family. And in the case of two unnamed Real Madrid stars, their parents took it upon themselves to complain to president Florentino Perez over their son’s lack of minutes, as revealed by Cadena Cope (via MD).

The report does not mentioned which players are involved, although the case is another in which the toxic atmosphere within Real Madrid can be emphasised. There are already a number of big personalities in the dressing room that the first team staff must deal with, and the last thing they want is for pressure to come from above, which has come Perez’s way from family members.

Total reset needed over the summer

The likelihood is that Arbeloa moves on at the end of the season, given his failure to lead Real Madrid to a trophy. But even if a new manager does come in, the likelihood is that these issues will not go away unless big decisions are made – and this will need to be overseen by Perez himself.

This could include the departure of some of the players at the heart of the dressing room divide, although Perez could certainly prefer to keep as many of Real Madrid’s stars as possible.