The first image of Fede Valverde has been posted since his fight with Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni on Thursday, which hospitalised the Uruguayan briefly. Valverde has given a different version of events in the dressing room than all other media outlets.

Valverde claimed that at no point did he hit anyone, nor did Tchouameni hit him during their altercation. This differs from all of the other versions of the story, which claim that Valverde took a punch from Tchouameni, before cutting himself on a table as he went down. The 27-year-old was then reportedly dizzy, and was taken to hospital in a wheelchair, where he received stitches for a cut to the head.

Mina Bonino posts first image of Valverde since fight

Influencer and Valverde’s wife, Mina Bonino, has posted the first image of her husband since the the incident. In it, he appears which their child dressed in a chicken outfit with the captaion ‘Godddddd, I find them disarming, hahaha’. Notably, Valverde’s head and any potential stitches were obscured by a cap.

Valverde is out of action for Real Madrid

Valverde will not feature against Barcelona in El Clasico this weekend, after being ruled out due to his head injury. The doctors have prescribed Valverde 10-14 days of rest at home, which would suggest that he may also be in concussion protocol, given it was a blow to the head. There have been some images of Valverde in the wheelchair he was taken to hospital in, but these have not been verified.

The Uruguayan, like Tchouameni, is part of a disciplinary investigation opened by Real Madrid, but is yet to be sanctioned. Nevertheless, it is now expected that the punishment will be purely financial rather than a suspension from playing. It means that Valverde could return for Real Madrid’s final game of the season at home to Athletic Club.