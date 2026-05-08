Mourinho during Benfica's win over Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho appointment expected swiftly after Real Madrid clash with Barcelona

Image via Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Real Madrid are hoping to get their house in order for next season, with little hope of that happening this year. Los Blancos face Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday, knowing they must win to avoid the Catalan side being declared champions with three games to go.

Much of the focus at Real Madrid over the past month has been over who will replace Alvaro Arbeloa as manager, with Jose Mourinho emerging as a clear favourite. This week attention swung to various altercations in the Real Madrid dressing room, that have become public knowledge.

Jose Mourinho decision expected quickly after Clasico

As reported by Marca, Real Madrid are expected to step up movements for a new manager next week. Once La Liga is mathematically out of reach, which many expect to be this Sunday night, President Florentino Perez is expected to make the call on the new manager, and it is thought that it will be a swift one. Fabrizio Romano adds that Real Madrid are now in direct contact with Mourinho over the position.

It is noted that Mourinho is not the only option on their shortlist, if he is the heavy favourite. On it are Mauricio Pochettino, Lionel Scaloni and Didier Deschamps, but notably all three are only available after the World Cup this summer, with the trio representing the USMNT, Argentina and France. Another point of interest is that it does not contain Zinedine Zidane or Jurgen Klopp, after numerous denials they are in the frame for the job.

Mourinho has made demands to take over Real Madrid

Earlier in the week it was reported that Mourinho has made his demands to the club clear if he is to take over. The Portuguese coach wants full control over team selections, at least seven players moved on this summer, and the exit of fitness coach Antonio Pintus. He would also bring in his own coaching staff, and control over preseason tours.

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Tags Didier Deschamps Jose Mourinho Lionel Scaloni Mauricio Pochettino Real Madrid

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