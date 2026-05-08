Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez said that he could see parallels between the Athletic Club side he was part of under Marcelo Bielsa that reached the Europa League and Copa del Rey finals in the same season, and his side. They qualified for the Conference League final on Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over RC Strasbourg.

The win not only got Rayo into the final in Leipzig, but also secured a fifth Champions League spot for La Liga next year, something celebrated by several fanbases. Rayo’s presence in the final did not look in doubt throughout though, with Strasbourg managing just their second shot on target with a late penalty.

“I think it’s the best match played since I’ve had the good fortune to manage Rayo, due to the level of offensive and defensive play, and the constraints that generally create a block because of what’s at stake. When you’re playing a good game, creating chances but the goal doesn’t come, your brain connects with situations where you deserved to win and end up being penalised,” Perez told Movistar+, as quoted by Marca.

“This tie has given us calm and composure at a crucial moment like the semi-finals, even knowing we had Strasbourg ahead of us. The second half and the first 65 minutes today were some of the best I’ve seen as a coach. This team is something to be proud of,” Union Rayo recount.

Inigo Perez praises collective spirit and looks ahead to Crystal Palace

Throughout Rayo’s European heroics, he’s been quick to praise their collective spirit as one of the key factors in their journey.

“Our strength lies in the collective, and without that, it’s impossible to understand how we’ve reached a final. I’ve always said we owe a debt to the Rayo fans. Now, with the final and a dream trip… they’ll have to tell me, but I think the debt has been paid.”

Rayo will face Crystal Palace in the final, after the Premier League side beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-2 on aggregate.

“They’re a great team, but it’s unthinkable that a team who isn’t at that level reaches a final. It’s a wonderful team, one that will be remembered fondly. It will be great to see a final against them, but we’ll talk when the time comes. We want to bring it back,” he told Diario AS.

Oscar Trejo to go out on a high

Veteran icon Oscar Trejo has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, and it seems his last game will be a European final.

“Trejo’s role is fundamental, and this cannot be understood without him. It’s impossible to have had this journey without Trejo. He deserves it more than anyone,” Perez noted.

The last person is Óscar Trejo. Helped get Rayo up from Segunda twice. Became part of the barrio, became captain. It's his 10th season at Rayo, he's leaving after. At 38, probably his last too. And his last game is going to be a European final.pic.twitter.com/sLPYqKhujU — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) May 7, 2026

Meanwhile the Argentine himself said that football had shown some benevelonce to the ‘good guys’.

“Football is unfair sometimes. We all deserve this for the journey we’ve been on and for enjoying this incredible experience. We’ve reached the final and hopefully we’ll finish strong. I never would have imagined playing in a final with Rayo, not even in my wildest dreams. To receive this gift at the club of my life is unimaginable,” Trejo commented to MD.

Tribute to Marcelo Bielsa

Perez went out of his way to praise former manager Bielsa, who he credited with changing the way he saw the game, and even his outlook on life.

“Marcelo, apart from everything he gave me as a player, which was a lot, changed the way I played and felt about the game for the better. Then, as a person, the same thing happened; he improved me as a person. In terms of the fundamental values. And what I try to do as a coach often has to do with reflecting on what he did with his players, the way he played, the way he could help them. I see parallels between this team and that team.”

🎙️ Íñigo Pérez: "Es difícil expresar todo lo que uno tiene dentro. Me siento en paz con la gente que es fiel a nosotros sin excusas, sin condiciones. Es un regalo inolvidable para ellos. La vida es suficientemente dura y cruel como para no vivir estos instantes, no saborearlos.… pic.twitter.com/MTOwWUlP3A — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) May 8, 2026

Rayo return to La Liga action on Monday night, facing Girona in Vallecas. They then have three final La Liga matches against Valencia (A), Villarreal (H) and Alaves (A), before heading to Leipzig to face Palace on the 27th of May.