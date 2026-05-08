Barcelona told they can sign Premier League forward for €75m

Barcelona are in the market to sign at least two new forwards this summer, with a left winger and striker wanted for Hansi Flick’s squad. One of the players on their radar is Anthony Gordon, who is capable of playing in both positions, which he has done so for Newcastle United this season.

Gordon has been impressive form for Newcastle this season, having racked up 17 goals and five assists across all competitions. 10 of his goals came in the Champions League, where he featured against Barcelona on three occasions, which included scoring in the 2-1 defeat for the Premier League side in the league phase.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has already spoken to Gordon’s representatives, and while there are reservations about signing him due to the expectation that Newcastle will demand a high fee for the 25-year-old, he may not be as expensive as anticipated. According to Sky Sports (via MD), €90m is what the English club are seeking, although the feeling is that a deal can be done for €75m-85m, add-ons included.

Gordon ticks a lot of boxes for Barcelona

Barcelona are keen to sign someone in a similar mould to Raphinha, albeit at a younger age. Gordon is three years the junior of the Brazil international, and his playstyle is comparable, in that he works hard off the ball and can be destructive with it, as has been shown in this season’s Champions League.

The fact that Gordon can also operate as a number nine is beneficial for Barcelona, who may find it difficult to spend big on a natural striker due to their well-documented financial woes. However, they would face strong competition from Bayern Munich, who are keen to agree terms with Newcastle as soon as possible, given that the upcoming World Cup will make it difficult for teams to do business for about a month.