Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni may yet be available for selection on Sunday night for Alvaro Arbeloa, despite the disciplinary process opened against him on Thursday night. Los Blancos are investigating after Tchouameni punched Fede Valverde following a training session.

The Frenchman and Valverde are both under investigation, and could face heavy punishments, with some reports claiming that Real Madrid may even look to sell one of them this summer. Valverde could well receive a heavier punishment than Tchouameni, with many internally considering him the instigator of the fight, and the one that should have taken more responsibility, as the vice-captain of the team.

Tchouameni may yet be available for El Clasico

As reported by El Pais, Tchouameni could yet play in El Clasico on Sunday night. At the end of the nightmare week, Real Madrid take on Barcelona at Camp Nou, knowing anything but a win will grant their rivals the title. Tchouameni would no doubt have been a starter and a key player for Arbeloa, but he could face suspension for his actions.

Yet the word from the club is that there will be no sporting punishment for either players, and instead the club are planning a major financial punishment for both. It is also not clear whether the sanction will be handed out before the Clasico with no timeline set for the process to be conmplete. Tchouameni trained as normal on Friday.

Valverde will not feature against Barcelona

After reportedly hitting his head off a table and suffering a head injury, Valverde will not feature against Barcelona. He has been recommended rest at home for 10-14 days, which would suggest that he is also in concussion protocol, after the blow he suffered.

It is within Real Madrid’s capabilities to ban Tchouameni and Valverde for between 3 and 10 games for a serious infraction of their code of conduct, and between 11 and 20 games for a serious infraction.