Atletico Madrid will consider offers for five players in their squad that have played roles this season, including a Barcelona target. After being knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday at the hands of Arsenal, the focus at the Metropolitano shifts to the summer transfer window, and the attempts of Sporting Director Mateu Alemany to improve the squad.

Already it seems that Alemany has sprung into action, with reports emerging on Friday that Atletico are closing in on a deal with Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes for a summer move. It is set to be another busy summer at the Metropolitano, which the past two year already seeing 16 players arrive.

Atletico Madrid will listen to offers for five players

According to Diario AS, Atletico Madrid have identified five players that are in the shop window. Although they will not be pushed out of the club, Atletico are listening to offers for Alexander Sorloth, Robin Le Normand, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada and Clement Lenglet. The latter trio have all been linked with an exit on a semi-regular basis over the last few months, but it is the first time that Le Normand’s name has come up. The former Real Sociedad only arrived two years ago for €35m.

🚨 Journalist: "The other day, Koke, on the verge of tears, hinted that he could be leaving." Diego Simeone: "When I speak with him, I’ll explain what I feel, and he’ll tell me what’s on his mind." pic.twitter.com/2JdcAZYFjd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 8, 2026

Perhaps the most notable name is Sorloth, who was also linked with an exit last year. AC Milan reportedly hold an interest in him, while Barcelona have also enquired about his cost as an alternative to Robert Lewandowski.

Differing fortunes for veteran quartet

Meanwhile captain Koke Resurreccion is expected to renew his deal for another year, and Marcos Llorente is expected to continue too. There is less certainty over Jan Oblak and Jose Maria Gimenez. The Uruguayan has been tipped to depart in recent months, while Los Colchoneros will explore an exit for Oblak, due to his high salary.