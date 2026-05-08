Atletico Madrid are seemingly closing in on their first signing of the summer. During the January transfer window, Los Colchoneros were due to strengthen their midfield, after the loss of Conor Gallagher, but Sporting Director Mateu Alemany ended up signing two projects for the future in Rodrigo Mendoza and Obed Vargas.

It seems that it has remained at the top of his priority list though. Both Ederson dos Santos of Atalanta and Joao Gomes of Wolves were heavily linked with Atletico in the January window, but they were unable to pull either deal off, postponing their efforts until the summer.

Atletico Madrid ‘close’ to deal for Joao Gomes

Los Rojiblancos have made their move for Gomes though. Despite interest from Manchester United previously, Ben Jacobs reports that Atletico are in advanced talks with Gomes and Wolves over a deal, which would be worth around €45m in total. It is not clear where they are on personal terms for the Brazilian.

🚨 Exclusive: Atletico Madrid now close to a deal for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes. Parties, via intermediaries, are in advanced talks and are nearing a verbal agreement worth around €45m. Atleti still also have verbal terms in place with Ederson but no agreement with Atalanta… pic.twitter.com/Lvu9IVAjgN — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 8, 2026

Move comes after Ederson dos Santos news

Interestingly, the news comes after reports of that their supposed primary target, Ederson, closer to a move to Manchester United. Atletico were close to agreeing terms with Ederson, and had been keen to wrap up a deal before their Premier League competition came in for him, but now United have bettered their offer for the Atalanta midfielder. It seems that Alemany may be shifting Atletico’s attention elsewhere.

🇦🇷❤️🤍 Question: "What would your answer be to the question: 'Dad, why are we Atlético fans?'" Diego Simeone: "In these past 14 years, the children who have been born already know why they are Atlético fans. There’s no need to explain anything to them." pic.twitter.com/X3fg8VYnFC — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 8, 2026

The 25-year-old Gomes moved to Wolves from Flamengo in 2023 for €15m, and has been a starter for the Midlands club since. His good performances have also earned him 10 caps for Brazil, albeit the last came in 2024. It looks as if Wolves are set to triple their money on Gomes, who would come into a midfield in competition for spots with Pablo Barrios, Koke Resurreccion and Johnny Cardoso.