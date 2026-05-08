Agent holding talks with Barcelona over teenage centre-back

Barcelona’s search for a central defender that can improve their backline, but there is little clarity on who that will be. There is still little progress on their pursuit of top target Alessandro Bastoni of Inter.

Bastoni has been identified by Director of Football Deco as their top target for the summer window, and the Italian defender has given the green light for the deal. Yet manager Hansi Flick is yet to give the green light to go ahead with the move, with the German coach expected to discuss the matter with Deco once the La Liga title is secured.

Pini Zahavi holding talks with Barcelona over Luka Vuskovic

Another name that Barcelona have been linked with on and off over the past year is Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic. The 19-year-old has impressed on loan this year at Hamburg in the Bundesliga, and Spurs are keen to keep hold of him, as explained by Sky Sport DE’s Florian Plettenberg. They willl offer him a major wage hike this summer as a demonstration of this, but he also notes that agent Pini Zahavi, who has close links with Barcelona, is also in talks with the Catalan club about the Croatian international.

🚨📈 Tottenham are desperate to keep Luka #Vuskovic next season. He is in line for a massive salary increase. However, the market is still being explored. Top clubs are interested in him. Future open. A second loan to Hamburger SV is currently unlikely. #HSV Pini Zahavi is also… pic.twitter.com/PFqaj8cvts — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 8, 2026

Barcelona still interested in Nathan Ake

It is also highlighted by MD that Barcelona are still interested in Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. The Dutch defender came up as a potential emergency option for the Blaugrana in the January transfer window, but it was decided by President Joan Laporta that they should pursue Joao Cancelo instead.

🚨 FC Barcelona will await an initiative or step from Julián Álvarez. The club is counting on a move from the Atlético Madrid striker to facilitate matters. [@Benayadachraf] 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/wXWScr5R6G — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 8, 2026

The 31-year-old has just a year left on his deal, and ticks a number of boxes for Deco, being able to play at left-back, and possessing experience at the top level. It is not clear whether they would be able to strike a deal that suits Barcelona in terms of salary and transfer fee, with City in no rush to sell him on the cheap.