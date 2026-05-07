Real Madrid’s dressing room is a tense place to be right now, after it emerged that a second fight had occurred between teammates in the space of two days. However star forward Kylian Mbappe seems to be untroubled by the incidents earlier in the day.

After Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni ‘nearly came to blows’ during training on Wednesday, a second fight broke out on Thursday. A much more serious incident, this ended with Valverde being taken to hospital to stitch up a cut suffered during the altercation.

Following those events, a team meeting was held with General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez in a bid to reduce the tension in the dressing room. After training was finished, every Real Madrid player was kept at Valdebebas, and Valverde returned for the meeting.

Kylian Mbappe leaves training in fits of laughter

The matter has not been helped by some of the images emerging out of Valdebebas. After the team meeting, Mbappe was filmed by El Chiringuito leaving the training ground in fits of laughter in his car as he drove off. While it may have been unrelated, it is the second time in the space of a few days that Mbappe’s image management might be questioned.

After what was supposedly a tense day at #RealMadrid, Kylian Mbappe left the training ground in a perfectly good mood. pic.twitter.com/nPC5c9M5LN — Football España (@footballespana_) May 7, 2026

Mbappe is not popular at Real Madrid right now

Mbappe has already attracted the ire of Real Madrid fans once in the past week, after arriving back in Madrid from a holiday with girlfriend Ester Exposito in Sardinia on a private jet just 12 minutes before Real Madrid kicked off against Espanyol. It was seen as poor taste that he was so visible elsewhere as his side fought to stop Barcelona winning the title. Mbappe remains a doubt for El Clasico this weekend, although the latest tests suggest he will be available.