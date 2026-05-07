USMNT midfielder in danger of missing World Cup after ankle injury

Atletico Madrid midfielder Johnny Cardoso is set to miss the rest of the season, after suffering an ankle injury in training on Thursday. The USMNT star is hoping to make it back in time for Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup squad this summer.

Cardoso, who came on in the second half of Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday, had shown no signs of injury during the game, but left Thursday’s training session with what Diario AS say is a high-grade ankle sprain. It will bring about the end of his season at club level, a year that has been blighted somewhat by injuries.

World Cup in doubt for Johnny Cardoso

The question will be if he can make it back in time for the World Cup on home soil for the United States. Cardoso’s initial time out is set to be a month, which would get him back in time for the start of the World Cup, albeit only just. He will miss Atletico’s remaining four games against Celta Vigo (H), Osasuna (A), Girona (H) and Villarreal (A), but if his recovery period is extended, he may miss the summer tournament.

The USA kick off their campaign against Paraguay on the 12th of June, followed by group games against Australia on the 19th, and Turkiye on the 25th. Cardoso will miss both of their warm-up games against Senegal and Germany.

Julian Alvarez to miss Celta Vigo clash

Meanwhile teammate Julian Alvarez is also set to be absent this weekend against Celta due to his own ankle issues, and is a doubt for Osasuna during the following week, but he could yet feature before the end of the season. Diego Simeone’s focus for the remaining four games will be to finish third in La Liga, but they sit five points behind Villarreal.