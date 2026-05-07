Strasbourg 0-1 Rayo Vallecano (0-2 on agg.)

For the second season in a row, La Liga will have a team in the UEFA Conference League final, and on this occasion, it’s Rayo Vallecano. Los Franjirrojos booked their place in the showpiece event with a very impressive victory over Strasbourg in the second leg at the Stade de la Meinau.

Alemao’s goal in the first leg at Vallecas meant that Rayo had something to hold on to going into the match in France, but inspired by the words of head coach Inigo Perez, they showed no fear and tried to add to their aggregate advantage in the early stages. The aforementioned Brazilian striker had an early effort saved by Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders, and he also denied Pacha Espino the opening goal on the night.

The first 15 shots of the match were all made by Rayo players, and it was lucky number 15 for the Madrid side as they broke the deadlock before half time. Florian Lejeune’s volley was well kept out by Penders, but the rebound was tucked home by Alemao, who made it goals in each of the two legs against Strasbourg.

Rayo did well to keep Strasbourg at arm’s length for much of the match, and when their defence was breached, goalkeeper Augusto Batalla did his work. His best efforts at denying the hosts came in stoppage time when Oscar Valentin was penalised for handling the ball inside the area, which allowed Julio Enciso the step up, although his effort was 12 yards was kept out by Batalla.

Rayo face Premier League opposition in final

Rayo reach their first ever European final, and there, they will face Premier League side Crystal Palace, who saw off Shakhtar Donetsk in their own semi-final. The two teams will meet at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on the 27th of May, but until then, Los Franjirrojos have La Liga matters to deal with.