Getafe have been one of the revelations for the 2025-26 La Liga season, but big changes are expected at the Coliseum over the summer. It’s already been reported that head coach Jose Bordalas will be moving on, and joining him at the exit door will be one of his star midfielders.

Due to the fact that Christantus Uche will be returning to Getafe in the summer after Crystal Palace made it clear they will not sign the Nigerian forward on a permanent basis, Los Azulones must now figure out how to raise the funds they have missed out on because of this snub. Player sales are inevitable, meaning that the first team squad will likely look very different very season compared to how it does now.

One of the players that will be leaving Getafe is Mauro Arambarri. The 30-year-old midfielder, who has six goals and two assists this season, has finalised an agreement to join Argentine giants River Plate, as per Diario AS.

Getafe want fee to allow Arambarri to leave

Amarbarri has played 263 times for Getafe since joining from Uruguayan side Boston River in 2017. He’s been a very dependable performer during his time in Madrid, but he has now decided to move on to a new challenge back in South America.

However, a deal is far from complete, as Getafe have made it clear that a fee will be needed in order for Arambarri to leave, given that he is still contracted for another two years. River officials are expected in the Spanish capital next week to hash out an agreement with Los Azulones, although it will be complicated by one key details: federative rights.

Getafe only own 50% of Arambarri’s rights, with Boston River having 30% and the other 20% being the player’s. Because of this, it would be no surprise to see a higher fee commanded by Los Azulones officials during these upcoming negotiations.