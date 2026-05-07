It is already known that Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal will not play again this season, but it is hoped that he’ll be at the 2026 World Cup with Spain. The hamstring injury he sustained in the 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo last month is projected to keep him out for five weeks, which would give him time to get up to speed before the tournament kicks off in mid-June.

It’s far from ideal that Lamine Yamal is missing the rest of the season, as it would have allowed him to go into this summer’s World Cup in form and with good momentum. However, the focus for La Roja is just making sure that the 18-year-old is fit for their opening match of the tournament against Cape Verde.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente was asked about Lamine Yamal during a press conference on Wednesday (via MD), while he also addressed the situation with the Barcelona man’s national team wing partner Nico Williams, who has also been affected by injuries in recent weeks.

“They are two very important players for us, but also other players. For us, the day to day is one more. We want the same commitment. Hopefully we remember that Spain of Lamine and Nico but the important thing is that this is a family and we value the group result. Nico is already reaching his level and Lamine I am sure he will, God willing. The most important thing is to arrive all healthy.”

De la Fuente confirms 26-man squad is almost finalised

During the press conference, de la Fuente also confirmed that he is close to finalising the squad of 26 players that he will take to North America this summer.

“The best news is that the group is consolidated, almost done. It’s a group that works well. I hope that in these weeks there will be no setbacks in the form of injury. I hope there are no medium or long-term injuries. We have a group already formed and the last three or four fluctuate can due to injury problems. There is time left and I hope that the people who are injured manage to recover.”