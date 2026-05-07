Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is on course to play in El Clasico this Sunday night, as Los Blancos try to spoil Barcelona’s title party. The game kicks off at 21:00 CEST on Sunday night, and anything but a Real Madrid win will grant the Blaugrana the Liga title.

Mbappe has been a major doubt for the game, having been absent from training since he came off against Real Betis two-and-a-half weeks ago, complaining of a hamstring problem. Mbappe returned to Valdebebas on Tuesday, but put off tests scheduled for Wednesday until Thursday.

Mbappe on course to start from the bench in El Clasico

As explained by Diario AS, Mbappe featured in part of the group training session on Thursday, after undergoing tests, and did the final part of the session alone with the physiotherapists. Mbappe has avoided a muscle tear, and only has a strain, which should allow him to feature against Barcelona this weekend. That said, it seems more probable he will be on the bench rather than in the starting XI.

Mbappe alternatives for Alvaro Arbeloa

If Mbappe does begin on the bench, Alvaro Arbeloa will likely select one of Brahim Diaz or Gonzalo Garcia ahead of him. The former has been preferred choice there, alongside Vinicius Junior of late, who has scored all of Real Madrid’s last three goals.

Mbappe under pressure at Real Madrid

After a PR faux pas, Mbappe is coming under increasing pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is not impressed with Mbappe currently, while his camp emitted a statement earlier this week, saying that reports of a bust-up with a Real Madrid coach during training had been exaggerated. He will be desperate to deliver at Barcelona to ease the tension, but will also have one eye on the World Cup next month, and will not want to risk further injury.