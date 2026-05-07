Real Madrid are facing an unprecedented situation, after midfield star Fede Valverde was hospitalised during a fight with Aurelien Tchouameni on Thursday in training. The pair had been involved in an altercation on Wednesday, but the problem escalated during training on Thursday, and left Valverde needing medical attention.

The fight occurred in the dressing room, and as others tried to separate Valverde and Tchouameni, the Uruguayan fell and ended up hitting is head off a table. After several stitches, Valverde returned to the training ground, as General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez held an emergency team meeting.

Real Madrid players asked to miss training on Friday

According to Sport, the Real Madrid squad reportedly requested that they did not train on Friday, so as to avoid more arguments and potential fights. There have also been incidents in recent weeks between Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras, and Kylian Mbappe and a coaching staff member. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa turned down the request, with his side preparing to face Barcelona this weekend.

Real Madrid consider suspensions and sales

Meanwhile Real Madrid are reportedly considering serious action against Valverde and Tchouameni, say Diario AS. That would go as far as selling one of them this summer, but more immediately, will likely involve an internal suspension. While the issue is sorted out, they will likely be put on leave, with both in danger of missing El Clasico this Sunday night.

If previous reports are to be believed, Real Madrid did consider selling Tchouameni last season, but he has been one of their best performers this year. The Frenchman has two years left on his deal, while Valverde has three remaining on his contract. Valverde has had an up and down year, but continues to perform on the right of a four-man midfield. He is yet to become the central midfielder they had hoped though.