Real Madrid have announced that Aurelien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde will be investigated by their disciplinary committee, following widespread reports of a training ground fight between the two. Valverde was taken to hospital after the incident to receive stitches for a cut to the head.

Tchouameni reportedly punched Valverde after the Uruguayan accused him of leaking a story to the press about a prior altercation between the two on Wednesday. The dressing room incident resulted in Valverde being knocked to the floor and hitting his head off a table on the way down. After showing signs of dizziness, he was taken to hospital in a wheelchair.

Real Madrid announce disciplinary process against Tchouameni and Valverde

Los Blancos have yet to take action against either player, but it is not expected that they will feature during El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday.

Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team’s training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni. The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.

Valverde may be suffering concussion

After showing signs of dizziness following the fight, Valverde has been recommended rest by the doctors. He has been diagnosed with a head trauma injury. The Uruguayan did return to the Valdebebas training ground after the incident to attend the emergency team meeting called by General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez afterwards.

Possible sanctions ahead

It is reported by Cadena Cope that if the incident is considered a serious infraction of their code of conduct, it could result in a suspension of 3-10 games and a loss of salary. If it is considered very serious, then the punishment could be between 11 and 20 games, and Real Madrid may even have grounds for dismissal.