Paris Saint-Germain will play the Champions League semi-final for a second year in a row in Budapest on the 30th of May, as they prepare to face Arsenal. It sets up an intriguing encounter between two former Barcelona players in Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta, who will go head-to-head on the benches.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele was instrumental in the 1-1 draw in Munich, which was enough for PSG to progress 6-5 on aggregate, quieting the crowd early on, and extending their margin. The France international is enjoying another fine end to the season, looking unstoppable in the closing stages of the competition.

🚨 Julián Álvarez has nothing to play for in the remainder of the season, and FC Barcelona now expect him to talk to Atlético Madrid to make it clear that he wants to leave. Only then is there a chance that Barça can sign him. [@ffpolo, @sergisoleMD] pic.twitter.com/xu4VkqKNo7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2026

Dembele posts video of Gavi after making final

It was another Barcelona midfielder that Dembele made reference to after making it to the final. He took to Instagram to post a video of Gavi, and a famous press conference answer that he gave last season. In the video, Gavi responds to a question about his aggressive play, with an equally pointed answer.

“A lot of people think I don’t know how to play football, but they have no f***ing clue! That’s the truth, but it’s understandable. In the end, it’s football, and everyone has the right to their opinion.”

📲 Ousmane Dembele 🇫🇷 poste la déclaration de Gavi 🇪🇸 qui répondait à ses haters: « Beaucoup de gens pensent que je ne sais pas jouer au football mais ils n'en ont pas la moindre puta*n d'idée ! C’est la vérité, mais c’est compréhensible. À la fin c’est le football et chacun… pic.twitter.com/JOm3nBUK9n — MEGA PSG 🇵🇸 (@MegaPSG_) May 6, 2026

Dembele himself has not been alien to criticism over his career, and in particular over his decision-making. He certainly has put those doubts to bed since moving to PSG though.

Gavi and Dembele relationship

It is no coincidence that Dembele posted the video of Gavi either. The two shared a friendship towards the end of Dembele’s six years at Barcelona, when Gavi came into the side under Ronald Koeman. There was even some suggestion that the Spain international tried to persuade Dembele not to leave the club in the summer of 2023, when PSG activated his €50m release clause.