Legendary Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi set for return to La Liga

Legendary Sporting Director Monchi is reportedly closing in on the second La Liga job of his career, after making his name at Sevilla. Espanyol looks as if they will replace current Sporting Director Fran Garagarza at the end of the season.

It is being reported by Marca that Monchi has agreed to become Espanyol’s sporting director next season if Los Pericos survive in La Liga. He was spotted at the RCDE Stadium during their 2-0 loss to Real Madrid last Sunday, to which he was invited by owner Alan Pace. Diario AS say that his presence was part of Pace’s attempt to convince him to take over, but Garagarza, who is currently on leave after a heart attack earlier this season, has not been given any news on his future, with a year left on his deal.

Monchi está en la grada del RCD Stadium pic.twitter.com/QZLjogUTvr — BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) May 3, 2026

Monchi could bring about change of manager

Monchi has been promised a large investment in the squad if he is to come on board, but his first decision will be who manages Espanyol. Sport say that Monchi would negotiate with current manager Manolo Gonzalez before looking at other options. Los Pericos are on a winless run of 17 games, but he could still yet achieve the objective of survival this season.

One of the names on the table as a potential replacement would be Getafe manager Jose Bordalas. The experienced coach is set to leave the Coliseum at the end of the season, and Monchi admires his work with limited resources, believing that with more resources he could raise the level of Espanyol. He is one one of the names Monchi and assistant Fernando Navarro are looking at.

Sergio Ramos could scupper Espanyol move

The other asterisk over the deal, the first being Espanyol remaining in La Liga, is Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid defender is in negotiations to purchase his old club Sevilla, and Monchi told El Chiringuito that ‘if Ramos calls, I’ll have to listen’.

🎙️Monchi, sobre Sergio Ramos y la situación del Sevilla: 🗣️"Si me llaman, tengo que escucharlo" pic.twitter.com/5cD9SkCXRI — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 5, 2026

The speed of that deal could be crucial, with Ramos also conditioning his purchase of Sevilla on Los Nervionenses still being in La Liga. If they were to go down, Ramos and the consortium he leads would likely look to pull out or renegotiate.