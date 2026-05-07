Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with Barcelona on and off throughout the season, but so far the Catalan giants have shown little appetite to do a deal. Yet the Serbian’s latest move could make his signing a much more appealing prospect.

Director of Football Deco met with Vlahovic’s agent some time ago, as he sounded out the potential terms of a deal, but later it was decided that Vlahovic was not the type of forward they were looking for. Amid talk that Robert Lewandowski could head to Juventus, turning down a reduced role at Barcelona in the process, now it appears that Vlahovic could be willing to take on that role.

Vlahovic willing to take reduced role at Barcelona

That is according to GdS (via MD), who say that Vlahovic has frozen talks over a new contract with Juventus. His agent has met with the Bianconeri on five occasions, and is willing to reduce his salary, but has yet to find an agreement with them. Vlahovic’s camp have also made it known that he is willing to take on a reduced role in order to sign for Barcelona, and lower wages. He has also been offered to Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Barcelona not thinking about Vlahovic move

Nevertheless, Barcelona are not considering a move for Vlahovic as things stand. Their focus is on bringing in a long-term successor to Lewandowski, and while they have sounded out a number of more imposing number nines, such as Vedat Muriqi and Alexander Sorloth, it is not a priority currently.

🚨 Ansu Fati: "I'm happy in Monaco. When the season is over I will talk to whoever has to decide." [@marca] pic.twitter.com/kCgkYf4kBC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2026

In order to consider a move for Vlahovic, it would likely mean the departure of both Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, with another number nine coming in before Vlahovic. This is not beyond the realms of possibility with Torres out of contract next year, and Lewandowski looking likely to move on.