Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde may not feature again this season, after being ruled out due to a head trauma. The injury was sustained in a training ground fight with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

After being harassed by Valverde, Tchouameni punched Valverde and after stumbling, the Uruguayan fell to the ground, hitting a table on the way down. That caused a cut to his head, but Valverde was visibly dizzy afterwards, with some reports claiming he also briefly lost consciousness. Valverde was taken to hospital in a wheelchair for stitches afterwards.

Valverde ruled out with head trauma

According to Marca, Valverde sustained a head trauma injury during the fall. The recommendation is that he rests for 10-14 days in order to recover. It means he will miss Real Madrid’s clash with Barcelona this weekend, their home match with Real Oviedo next week, and their trip to Sevilla next weekend. He could potentially return in time to face Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu in the final game of the season.

Valverde facing suspension for Tchouameni fight

Shortly before that became public, Real Madrid announced that they had opened disciplinary proceedings against Valverde and Tchouameni. The pair are facing potential sanctions of between 3 and 20 games ban and loss of salary depending on what the result of their investigation is. If the incident is deemed a serious infraction, it will be limited from 3-10 games, and if it is very serious, it will be between 11 and 20.

The likelihood is that neither Tchouameni or Valverde feature again this season, depending on how quickly their disciplinary proceedings progress. It would seem logical for them to miss the rest of the season, but it seems unlikely they will be dismissed, the most severe punishment available to Los Blancos. It has been suggested that one of them could be sold this summer as a result of the action though.