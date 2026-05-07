More details continue to cascade out of the Real Madrid training ground following the fight between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, which left the former in hospital on Thursday afternoon. The pair had been involved in an altercation on Wednesday too, which was the origin of the tensions.

The pair were involved in a heated argument on Wednesday, which caused the pair to be separated in the dressing room. Yet after Valverde reportedly refused to shake Tchouameni’s hand the following day, which is described as the genesis of the second fight, and it set the tone for a hostile training session.

Valverde left dressing room in a wheelchair

What followed has been recounted by Diario AS, who say that when the pair arrived in the dressing room, Valverde accused Tchouameni of leaking the story to the press. Despite Tchouameni’s denials, noting that he has no contact with the press, Valverde continued to push the matter, and it then continued onto the training pitch.

Valverde did not halt his accusations, and Arbeloa did not intervene, which resulted in a series of ugly challenges between the two. The Uruguayan continued his insistence even at the end of the training session, as the two players went back to the dressing room. Tchouameni, at this point cornered by Valverde, stood up and asked Valverde to stop, explaining that it was time for the hostilities to end, and that he was crossing the line with his accusations. Something that Valverde did not do.

Despite some teammates coming over to try and get Valverde to retire, the continued harassment of the Frenchman ended only when Tchouameni punched Valverde, knocking him to the ground in the process. It was then that Valverde knocked his head off the table, and a cut in his head was opened, for which he received stitches for. Visibly dizzy, Valverde was taken out of the changing room in a wheelchair. RMC Sport claim he was briefly unsconscious after hitting the ground.

Real Madrid to punish Valverde and Tchouameni

It seems that both could face action for their behaviour, with Real Madrid looking into suspensions for their behaviour. It could result in Los Blancos looking to sell one of the players this summer too, but at a minimum, neither will feature during El Clasico against Barcelona this weekend. After the incident, General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez held an emergency meeting at the training ground, in an effort to diffuse tensions.