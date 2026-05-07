Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde went to hospital after their Thursday training session, following significant fight with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. Reports from the Spanish capital had already reported an altercation between the two Wednesday.

As revealed by Marca, a second fight broke out in training on Thursday between the two. Before the training session on Thursday, Valverde reportedly refused to shake Tchouameni’s hand, which kicked off the session in hostile fashion. The culmination of those hostilities occurred in the dressing room after the session, in an incident described as ‘much worse’ than their previous.

A ‘very serious’ fight broke out in the dressing room, and several others were forced to intervene to separate Tchouameni and Valverde. The Uruguayan was then taken to the accident and emergency department in hospital, after an accidental blow, not dealt by Tchouameni, caught Valverde and opened a cut on his head.

General Manager holds meeting with team to address fights

The report goes on to explain that General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez held an emergency meeting with the players after the incident, calling it a crisis meeting ‘without precedent’. The Real Madrid players were not allowed to leave, as Sanchez spoke to them about their behaviour, in a bid to reduce the tension, with the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu seriously concerned by the current division within the dressing room.

Several conflicts within Real Madrid dressing room

This is not the first report of significant tension within the Real Madrid dressing room, with Alvaro Carreras confirming that Antonio Rudiger had slapped him in the dressing room several weeks ago. Seemingly, the two came face-to-face again weeks later, with Rudiger later apologising to the ex-Manchester United left-back.

In addition, to the Rudiger-Carreras incident, and the previous Tchouameni-Valverde altercation, Kylian Mbappe reportedly had a heated moment with a member of the coaching staff recently too.