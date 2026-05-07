Barcelona are working on signing a new striker this summer, as they prepare to part ways with Robert Lewandowski. Julian Alvarez remains their leading target, but given that Atletico Madrid are showing no signs of opening the door to a possible transfer, sporting director Deco has started to seriously consider other options – and one of those is Joao Pedro.

Last month, Pedro emerged as a possible option for Barcelona in the event of a deal for Alvarez being impossible, and as the weeks have gone by, his stock within Can Barca has gradually risen. He’s now seen as one of the leading alternatives to the Atleti striker, and soon, talks could begin with his representatives.

When that time comes, Barcelona will be made aware of Pedro’s openness to a move to the Spotify Camp Nou. But according to Simon Phillips (via CaughtOffside), the Brazil international is increasingly open to the idea of continuing his career at the reigning La Liga champions.

Pedro has already spoken to Raphinha regarding move

The report also notes that Pedro, who has not explicitly told Chelsea that he wishes to explore a move to Barcelona at this stage, has already spoken with Brazil teammate Raphinha regarding life at the Catalan club, thus underlying that he is intrigued by the idea of joining Hansi Flick’s side.

However, Chelsea are not expected to consider any offers that come their way for Pedro, whom they consider to be one of their key players. This is a problem for Barcelona, who would need to pay top dollar to have any chance of signing him, given he’s under contract at the Premier League side until the summer of 2033.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona take further steps towards a move for Pedro, but even if they do, it could prove to be just as difficult to sign him as top target Alvarez.