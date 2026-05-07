Barcelona are gearing up for their biggest summer transfer window in several players, but before they can face the reality of bringing in new signings, they must make key decisions on current players.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been working in the background to best prepare the Catalan club for the summer, but he can only proceed with his plans once Hansi Flick has signed off. The head coach is solely focused on securing the La Liga title this weekend – which can be done as long as Real Madrid are not victorious in El Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou – and because of this, there have been no final decisions made.

Flick has not approved any transfer targets for Deco to pursue, and he has also not made a decision on whether some of his current players will stay or go. According to MD, three of these cases that will need to be resolved first involve loanees Joao Cancelo and Marcus Rashford, as well as star striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are expected to look to re-sign Cancelo in the summer when he returns to Al Hilal, albeit they will also do so if he managed to become a free agent. As for Rashford, his situation is much less clear, although it is increasingly likely that he ends up returning to Manchester United.

Lewandowski could take decision out of Flick’s hands

Flick recently confirmed that he has spoken to Lewandowski regarding a possible renewal, which is an option for the veteran striker. Barcelona are reportedly keen for him to extend his stay, although recent reports have claimed that he is prepared to end his time at the Spotify Camp Nou once his current deal expires at the end of June.

If Barcelona manage to secure La Liga at the weekend, it would be no surprise to see decisions made as early as next week. Barcelona are aware that they must move quickly if they are to get their desired business done.