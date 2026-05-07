Barcelona set clear conditions for Joao Cancelo signing

Barcelona are planning for several new signings this summer, as they seek to add quality options to an already-strong squad. They must also decide whether to seek permanent deals for current loanees Joao Cancelo and Marcus Rashford, but while the latter is increasingly likely to return to Manchester United, there is more of a desire for the former to remain at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Cancelo has been excellent since joining Barcelona for a second time in January. During his 19 appearances across all competitions, he’s made the left-back position his own with a number of strong contributions in attack and defence, so it is no surprise that Hansi Flick wants the Portugal international to stick around on a permanent basis.

However, it will not be easy for Barcelona to sign Cancelo for a third time. According to Sport, Al Hilal want at least €10m to do a deal, which is far more than the Catalans are willing to pay to get their man.

Barcelona have already communicated to Cancelo and his representatives that they will not pay a transfer fee to sign him, meaning he will only re-sign in the event that he manages to terminate his Al Hilal contract upon returning to the Saudi Pro League side at the end of the season.

Barcelona and Cancelo have already agreed contract terms

As per the report, Cancelo has already made it clear that he only wants to stay at Barcelona for next season, which is why he and his representatives must find a solution with Al Hilal once the season is over. But as for staying in Catalonia, he has already agreed some details with the La Liga leaders regarding his possible contract, which would be for two years – it could also be one with the option of an additional 12 months via a clause.

It remains to be seen whether Cancelo does end up staying at Barcelona permanently, but it would certainly be a good piece of business for the club if they can get it done over the summer.