Barcelona’s interest in Julian Alvarez is no secret and with Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League, the matter can be resolved decisively in the coming weeks. The Blaugrana have made it clear to the Argentina international both that he is their preferred number nine signing this summer, and what he must do to make the move happen.

As per MD, Alvarez will now take a period of time to reflect on his future, weighing up what to do next, something he said he would do back in November during an interview with L’Equipe. Atletico Madrid are keen to get him to sign a contract renewal with a wage rise, and Barcelona are keen to sign him, while there have also been conversations with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months. So far Alvarez has been non-committal on his future.

🚨 The search for a striker has two candidates stand out above the rest: Julián Álvarez and João Pedro, who meet all the requirements requested by Hansi Flick. [@joaquimpiera] pic.twitter.com/rwONltsJwd — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2026

Barcelona lay out next step to Julian Alvarez

Despite making him their top target, Barcelona have been clear that they will not pay over the odds for Alvarez, seemingly setting a €100m budget for the operation. They believe the only way the move happens is if Alvarez openly declares a desire to move, forcing Atletico into action, and to accept a cut-price deal.

Atletico Madrid stance on transfer saga

The same outlet also provide the perspective from the Metropolitano. They say that Atletico are not overly concerned by Barcelona’s interest, something they have dealt with before with Antoine Griezmann, and they feel it is likely to end in the same manner as their interest in Nico Williams or Luis Diaz over the past two summers – not being able to front the money to make a deal happen.

🚨🇺🇸 JUST IN: Johnny Cardoso left today's training session very upset due to a possible injury. He will undergo tests soon.@marca pic.twitter.com/ZHqnBKKX2y — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 7, 2026

On the other hand, if Alvarez were to request a move, Atletico would prioritise selling him abroad rather than to a direct competitor, and feel there would be sufficient interest to do so. This is something they see as unlikely, given he is comfortable, and has the stability he wants, with a strong Argentine core around him in Juan Musso, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada and Giuliano Simeone. Either way, it seems Los Colchoneros are confident that Alvarez will not end up in Barcelona this summer.