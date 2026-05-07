Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in an historic El Clasico on Sunday night, with the Catalan side looking to become the first side in history to secure the Liga title during a clash between the two. The tension will be high during the encounter at Camp Nou, and more so with the Blaugrana taking a few shots at their rivals in the build-up.

Things are far from well at Real Madrid, with news this week dominated by fights in the dressing room. The most bombastic of the lot occurred between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni on Thursday after training, with the former taken to hospital in a wheelchair. Both are set to miss El Clasico, as Real Madrid evaluate what disciplinary action to take against them.

🚨 Ansu Fati: "I'm happy in Monaco. When the season is over I will talk to whoever has to decide." [@marca] pic.twitter.com/kCgkYf4kBC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2026

Barcelona contrast with Real Madrid

Amid crisis talk at Real Madrid, and an emergency meeting to lower the tension in the dressing room, the Barcelona social media team did not need a second opportunity to highlight the contrast. They posted a picture of a smiling Robert Lewandowski before training making the ‘peace’ sign, and captioned it ‘Good Vibes ahead of El Clasico’.

Eric Garcia takes sly shot at Kylian Mbappe

In addition, during an ESPN interview, Eric Garcia was asked to compare La Liga footballers to NBA players. When he was asked about Kylian Mbappe, he responded with a smile and said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. When asked for more details, amid laughs he responded with ‘I won’t say’.

https:/twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/2052080810384040372?s=20

The unsaid bet is that Gilgeous-Alexander has a reputation for going down easily to win free throws, and gaining a large number of his points through them. It is likely a not so subtle reference to accusations that Mbappe is quick to go down in search of penalties, and also improves his statistics through them. This season six of Mbappe’s 41 goals have come from the spot.