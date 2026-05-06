While in the post-match press duties Atletico Madrid were gracious in defeat against Arsenal, tensions flared following the final whistle at the Emirates in the Champions League semi-final. The Gunners overcame Atletico 2-1 on aggregate to make their first final in 20 years.

As the final whistle blew, and the celebrations began, Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres was seen celebrating in the face of Atletico defender Marc Pubill. The two had been involved in a competitive battle all game. The latter, frustrated, then went to confront Gyokeres, and after getting involved with several Arsenal players, was escorted away by Cristhian Mosquera.

What caused Marc Pubill to walk over to the group of Arsenal players celebrating was Viktor Gyökeres celebrating in his face the moment the final whistle blew. Gabriel Jesus then slapped Pubill in the face when he approached the Arsenal players. pic.twitter.com/vXEgVU5gic — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 6, 2026

Gabriel Jesus appears to slap Marc Pubill

During the confrontation, Pubill, who is being held back, appears to receive a slap from Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus. The latter is then also led away by his teammates, but the incident appeared to go unnoticed by the officials.

After the final whistle at the Emirates, #Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus appeared to slap #AtleticoMadrid's Marc Pubill. #ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/015A8VUYu5 — Football España (@footballespana_) May 6, 2026

Atletico Madrid frustrated with refereeing

It can be added to the list of frustrations for Atletico Madrid, who were not happy with the officiating throughout the second leg in London, albeit Pubill certainly escaped a second yellow. Los Colchoneros not only felt they were unlucky not to see any of their three penalty appeals given against Arsenal, but were also unhappy with the amount of added time played, with little of the 5.5 minutes seeing any action.

Pubill among the positives for Atletico

Regarding what happened during the game, Pubill’s performance was one of the bright spots for Los Rojiblancos. The former Almeria right-back has become Atletico’s most reliable and best-performing central defender over the course of the last six months, and looks as if he will be a fixture in the team for some time to come. Arriving for just €16m last summer, the 22-year-old proved that he is more than comfortable at the top level.