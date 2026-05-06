Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez has called for continuity from his side, as they prepare for the second leg against RC Strasbourg in the Conference League semi-final. They hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg given to them by Alemao, but Perez has been wary of Strasbourg’s quality.

Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha, who started the first leg, has missed training and is a doubt for the second leg, but midfielder Valentin Barco is set to be fit, as is right-back Guela Doue. Perez explained that star winger Alvaro Garcia is likely to be a late call, as he recovers from a muscle injury. He asked his side not to show any fear.

“There shouldn’t be any difference. It’s worse to go into a match thinking it’s a fresh start. We’re winning 1-0, they’ve just come from behind, and we’ve just had someone comeback against us [AEK Athens]. We’re going to try to win it, and when the referee blows the final whistle, hopefully we can celebrate,” he told Diario AS.

“The message is that we should keep going. There’s been a game and a few days in between, but we have to make the effort. I hope people don’t allow themselves a single second of fear, that they enjoy it because they deserve it.”

“I’ll tell them to enjoy and not to be afraid” – Inigo Perez

The Rayo Vallecano manager went on to say that he did not want to promise the fans that they would be in the final, but that the players had to be true to the process that had brought them this far.

“I never like to promise something I can’t deliver. I can’t promise we’ll be in Leipzig. But we can promise to stay true to the process that’s brought us here. We must stay true to it. There’s not much more to say. The excitement is building. Tomorrow I’d tell them to enjoy themselves and not be afraid of what might happen.”

Perez admitted after the first leg in Vallecas that he was battling emotions before the match, but seemed set on more control.

“I have different feelings than after the first leg. I had a lump in my throat. The lead-up to the match is always very emotional; I suffered more the other day. I’m going to like seeing the fans fully behind me. I really won’t deviate from my mental approach. Afterwards, hopefully we can get excited again.”

“It’s an ideal setting. Just like in Athens. You’d prefer the noise to be lower, but it won’t happen tomorrow. We like these kinds of environments. It’s extra motivation. We’re not the same as we were in Athens; what happens here helps us correct our course and transform ourselves.”

Strasbourg performed well in the first half in Vallecas, but Perez said Rayo had to impose their own style.

“We had watched and analysed them, and from the first minute we saw that they were good and played well. Beyond what the other teams offer, we have to focus on our own game. We need to be at our best to reach the final because they are at a very high level.”

Gratitude to the Rayo Vallecano fans

The union between the Rayo players and the fans has been evident throughout their European journey, but was at its peak in the first leg.

“The gratitude is eternal. I won’t allow myself to say ‘being here is an honour, that’s enough.’ I didn’t win the finals I played, not even with Iraola. It’s true, but it’s a message we send unintentionally, and they have to play tomorrow. If you hear it too many times, maybe there will come a moment when the player thinks that’s enough. We’re at halftime; we mustn’t allow that. We still have to repay our debt to the fans.”

Pacha Espino: ‘We have a divine group of people’

One of the aspects that Perez has highlighted throughout has been the collective spirit of his players, something that left-back Pacha Espino also paid tribute to.

“I’m really excited. It’s wonderful to be experiencing this; we have a divine group of people, and that makes it even better. What I’ve experienced has given me a lot of strength; the whole club has supported me to keep going and fight. I hope to give them something special.”

“You’re really looking forward to it. I’ve never experienced anything like this. It’s the adrenaline rush of wanting it to be Thursday, but you have to take it easy, like any match, even if it’s different.”

Espino noted that his side had to pin Strasbourg back, rather than allow the French side to do the same to them.

“They have a very distinct style of play and will want to dominate us through possession and pin us back in our own half. The way forward is what we did in the first leg.”

Rayo will kick off at the Stade la Meinau at 21:00 CEST on Thursday night, hoping to reach their first ever European final in just their second attempt. Strasbourg have also never been to a final before in European competition.