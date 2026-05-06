Tension at Real Madrid is higher than ever, and it is being played out at Valdebebas. Following reports that Antonio Rudiger slapped teammatee Alvaro Carreras last month, a second incident occurred on Wednesday in training.

After a series of incidents between them, Rudiger reportedly slapped Carreras in the Real Madrid dressing room, something he later apologised for and organised a lunch with his teammates and their families by way of further apology. The Real Madrid left-back all but confirmed this was the case, but said the matter had been resolved on social media.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde the latest altercation

As reported by Marca, France midfielder and Uruguayan international Fede Valverde are the latest pair to be involved in a heated argument in training, coming close to a physical altercation. They say that after a particularly aggressive foul, the two went face-to-face, and after plenty of shoving, were separated. The two maintained their argument, and it continued into the dressing room afterwards.

Mbappe also had heated incident in training

Tchouameni and Valverde are not the only players to have been involved in a heated incident of late. Earlier in the week, it was reported that Mbappe had strong words for one of Alvaro Arbeloa’s coaching staff during an drill in training. Mbappe’s representatives responded in this case, calling it an ‘over-interpretation of elements’, but not denying that the incident occurred.

Four days to go until El Clasico

Real Madrid have the chance to spoil Barcelona’s title party on Sunday night at Camp Nou with a win, but given the low morale and team spirit, that looks increasingly difficult. What will be worrying for Real Madrid is that Mbappe, Rudiger, Tchouameni and Valverde are all regular starters and leaders in the dressing room, but it seems they are not setting the example they would like.