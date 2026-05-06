Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras appears to have confirmed that teammate Antonio Rudiger slapped him during a heated argument in the dressing room last month. The left-back was named as the player on the receiving end of Rudiger’s loss of temper this week.

Carreras’ name appeared often in the media this week, after he was seen appearing to laugh at the decision to substitute Fran Garcia on ahead of him against Espanyol on Sunday night. Less than 24 hours later, it was revealed that Rudiger had slapped him during a heated argument between Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Alaves, and their 1-1 draw with Real Betis. The German veteran has reportedly apologised to his teammates, and took them out for lunch as a sign of his contrition.

Carreras statement appears to confirm Rudiger incident

In a statement added to his Instagram story late on Tuesday night, Carreras appears to defend himself from accusations of unprofessionalism related to the Garcia substitution.

In recent days, certain insinuations and comments have surfaced about me that are simply not true. My commitment to this club and to the coaches I’ve had has been unwavering from day one, and it will continue to be so. Since my return, I have always worked with the utmost professionalism, respect, and dedication. I have fought very hard to fulfill my dream of coming home.

The statement continues on to seemingly confirm the altercation with Rudiger.

Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was an incident that does not usually occur, without relevance, which has been sorted out. My relationship with the whole team is very good. Hala Madrid!

Real Madrid dressing room atmosphere is headline news

Carreras is the second Real Madrid player to make a public statement regarding stories circulating in the local press on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Kylian Mbappe addressed reports that he had been part of his own heated incident with a staff member. The 27-year-old did not address the rest of the report, which claims that Real Madrid and the dressing room are not happy with his recent activity.