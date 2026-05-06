Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak was critical of his side after their Champions League elimination at the hands of Arsenal, declaring that they did not do enough to beat the Gunners and make the final. Oblak did also remark that he was proud of the development of the side on the whole, even if he was disappointed with the manner of their exit.

The veteran Slovenian goalkeeper had expressed disappointment that Atletico did not take a lead to the Emirates last week after the first leg, and admitted that his side did not do enough to make the final.

“I feel disappointed, like all the supporters. I am disappointed, sad, we didn’t do enough to be in the final. I don’t have any words honestly. Not a good moment for us. Pretty difficult moment, difficult to accept, but nice to live [experience] it, to regret. We had the opportunity to win, to do it, but we didn’t. All there is to congratulate Arsenal.”

#AtleticoMadrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak🗣️ "I am disappointed, sad, we didn't do enough to be in the final." "In both games, the first half was not good enough. We had too much respect for Arsenal, and we were afraid to play."pic.twitter.com/B7feLebWjW — Football España (@footballespana_) May 6, 2026

‘We had too much respect for Arsenal, we played afraid’

Oblak had even more harsh criticism for what he saw as Atletico’s timid approach in the first half of both legs, as he told CBS Golazo. Los Colchoneros went into the break behind in both legs, but could not find the equaliser in London.

“In both games, the first half was not good enough. We had too much respect for Arsenal, and we were afraid to play. In the second halves, we did better, but it looks like we always wait for something to happen, to concede a goal, to wake up. But then it was too late today. Many times this season, the game has gone like that, and of course, we’re winning them, but not today. And it was the most important game of the season. We didn’t do our job.”

Oblak proud of development of young players

The last two summers have involved significant flux, with two thirds of the squad being turned over. Oblak did soften when asked about the development of the side as a whole.

“It’s pretty good. The last two seasons, we changed a lot of players, 15 I think, a lot of young players without experience. They did great in the cup, now in the Champions League as well. In the league we were not good enough for these matches. I am proud, because they are growing, but in football, when you don’t win the title, and the goal is the title, you can never be happy. But there is a future, hopefully next season we can fight for this title.”

‘Everyone is going to miss Griezmann’

It was also a sad end to Antoine Griezmann’s Champions League career, as he plans to move to Orlando City this summer.

“I think everyone is going to miss Griezi, he’s an amazing player, amazing person, always smiling, always happy. He provides the magic on the pitch. I think we will all miss him, sad for him, sad for the Atletico fans, but of course I wish him the best, he deserves the best, for sure, everyone in Europe is going to miss him.”

‼️ Gabriel Jesus appeared to slap Marc Pubill in the face last night. [via @cardell_03] pic.twitter.com/3PN7psQ48m — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 6, 2026

The 33-year-old Oblak is certainly one of the senior statesman of the Atletico side, and after Koke Resurreccion, is the next in line for the captaincy. He forms the long-term core of the Atletico side with Jose Maria Gimenez and Marcos Llorente, but the Uruguayan is expected to leave this summer too.