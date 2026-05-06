Manchester United move ahead of Atletico Madrid in race for midfielder

Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos has been linked with a move to La Liga for some time, and for several months of 2026, Atletico Madrid have looked like his most likely destination. Yet Manchester United now appear to have overtaken them in the race for his signature.

Ederson is out of contract next summer, and as such Atalanta are looking to sell him this year, avoiding losing him for free. The 26-year-old was a target for Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, but Sporting Director Mateu Alemany was unable to strike a deal, and subsequently brought in Obed Vargas and Rodrigo Mendoza to cover for the loss of Conor Gallagher.

Manchester United overtake Atletico Madrid in Ederson race

As per Matteo Moretto, Manchester United have now moved ahead of Atletico in the pursuit of his signature. Los Colchoneros have been in talks with Ederson for some time, keen to move for him early, and avoid the interest of Premier League clubs, but it seems that horse has bolted.

Moretto explains that Atletico have a deal agreed with Ederson on a contract for around €4m per annum, but that United have now bettered that offer, and are willing to pay him €4.5m per year.

Neither side has agreed deal with Atalanta

Nevertheless, neither side has yet agreed a deal with Atalanta, which scuppered Atletico’s efforts in the winter transfer window. Atalanta continue to demand €45m for Ederson, but it seems neither team is willing to pay such a large sum for a player with a year left on his deal. Moretto adds that only when Atalanta reduce their asking price is Ederson’s future likely to be decided.

It seems that Atletico will have to up their offer to both in order to secure a deal. He would likely be seen as competition for Johnny Cardoso, with Pablo Barrios and Koke Resurreccion also competing for a spot in midfield.