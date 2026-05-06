Jose Mourinho communicates terms for Real Madrid return

Despite denying talks with Real Madrid last week, it appears that Jose Mourinho is now holding initial talks with Los Blancos over a return to the club. Mourinho has been backed as the favourite to replace Alvaro Arbeloa this summer, with President Florentino Perez in favour of a second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mourinho said he had not spoken to Real Madrid last Friday, with the Benfica manager still having a year left on his deal in Portugal. Widespread reports have suggested that he would be keen on a return to the Bernabeu too though, and if Perez also gives the green light, then it seems likely a deal will go through.

Mourinho makes demands for Real Madrid return

It has been reported by ESDiario that Mourinho held a meeting via video call with Real Madrid on Tuesday, in which he communicated his conditions for a return to the club. Despite being grateful for the interest in him, he is not willing to come on any terms, and this information has been backed up by Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

‘The Special One’ is keen on a two-year contract to return, to avoid being seen as a band aid, or being tied in to a long deal. He also wants full control over his selection choices, without interference from Perez or anyone else, something that has not been the case for some time. He would bring in his own coaching staff of seven, and Perez suppoedly has suggested that he add Arbeloa to his staff.

Going the other way would be fitness coach Antonio Pintus, who was brought back by the club in January with Arbeloa, but has been unable to inspire dramatic change on the injuries front. Mourinho would also require a direct line of communication with the medical staff. By the same token, he only wants to be dealing with Perez as his point of contact, rather than Advisor Anas Laghrari or General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez.

Preseason tours are another issue Mourinho wants control of, keen to avoid the heavy impact of a tour to the Middle East or North America. And finally, he wants to be able to trim his squad accordingly, getting rid of as many as seven players that he does not believe are up to standard.

Which players could depart Real Madrid this summer?

It is not specified which players Mourinho would want to move on, but while that number sounds high, it is not entirely surprising. Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal are out of contract this summer, while Dani Ceballos is also expected to leave. The likes of Fran Garcia, Eduardo Camavinga, Franco Mastantuono, Gonzalo Garcia and Raul Asencio are not guaranteed their spots in the squad next season either.